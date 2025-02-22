Simiu wins Sirikwa Classic Cross Country for second straight year - Capital Sports
Commonwealth Games silver medalist Daniel Simiu crosses the finish line to win the senior men's 10km. PHOTO/SIRIKWA CLASSIC

Athletics

Simiu wins Sirikwa Classic Cross Country for second straight year

Published

ELDORET, Kenya, February 22, 2025 – Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Daniel Simiu claimed his second straight win at the Sirikwa Classic with victory at the fourth edition in Eldoret on Saturday afternoon.

Amid hot and dusty conditions at Lobo Village, Simiu clocked 29:57 to clinch first place, ahead of Gideon Rono (30:07) and Nicholas Kimeli (30:15) who came second and third respectively.

The world half marathon silver medalist was delighted to defend his title, ahead of what will be a busy season.

“I am delighted to have defended my title and end the cross country on a high. My next focus is on the Seoul Marathon on the 16th of next month,” the world 10,000m silver medalist.

At last year’s edition of the same competition, Simiu clocked 29:16 to win the men’s race.

Moreover, Saturday’s win came almost a fortnight after he clocked 30:48.0 to win the senior men’s race at the National Cross Country Championships at the Eldoret Sports Club.

