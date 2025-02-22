Shujaa face Britain in fight for survival after poor start in Vancouver - Capital Sports
Shujaa's Patrick Odongo in action during a past match in Paris. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/Team Kenya

Rugby

Shujaa face Britain in fight for survival after poor start in Vancouver

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 22, 2025 – Kenya will need to put up a performance for the ages when they face Great Britain in their final pool encounter of the fourth leg of the World Rugby Series in Vancouver on Saturday night.

Shujaa lost 24-0 to Argentina in their first match on Saturday morning (00:08 am) before going down 33-07 to France in their second tie to further dent their chances of surviving relegation from the prestigious competition.

A single try from winger Patrick Odongo is all Shujaa have to show so far in what is turning out to be their worst performance in the series.

Ahead of tonight’s do-or-die duel, Shujaa will derive some solace from the fact that they made mince meat of the Britons in the last meeting between the two sides.

On that occasion, coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges triumphed 32-17 at the second leg of the series in Cape Town in December last year.

However, the Britons will be buoyed by the fact that they began their Vancouver campaign by beating France 26-7 before losing 19-14 to Argentina.

Going into Vancouver, Kenya were slumped in ninth with 14 points, six adrift of eighth-placed Great Britain and two more than 10th-placed Uruguay.

