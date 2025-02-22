Odira eyeing place on plane to World Indoor Champs in China - Capital Sports
Purity Chepkirui wins the women's 2km loop as Lillian Odira follows behind. PHOTO/SIRIKWA CLASSIC

Athletics

Odira eyeing place on plane to World Indoor Champs in China

Published

ELDORET, Kenya, February 22, 2025 – African 800m silver medalist Lilian Odira says her immediate focus is the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Odira is excited by how far she has come in her preparations for the global event and is eager to make the team.

“It was a good and fantastic race. Im okay with my second place finish. I hope I will make the team for the World Indoor Championships,” she said.

Odira was speaking in the aftermath of the women’s 2km loop at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour where she timed 06:47 to finish second.

Purity Chepkirui took top honour after timing 06:46 to cross the finish line first, as Daisilah Bor came third in 06:48.

It was Odira’s third race of the year – and a third consecutive podium finish.

She began with a third place finish at the National Cross Country Championships, where she clocked 7:08.2.

Odira then went two better at last weekend’s World Indoor Tour in Lyon, where she timed 2:01:04 to win the women’s 800m.  

In this article:
