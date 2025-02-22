Moyes doing a better job than me – Amorim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, February 22, 2025 – David Moyes is doing “a better job than me”, said Ruben Amorim, whose Manchester United side travel to Goodison Park on Saturday below Everton in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have won only four of the 14 league games since Amorim took charge in November and face a Toffees side that have been rejuvenated since Moyes – who succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson as United manager – took charge.

Moyes, who won the Europa Conference League in his time at previous club West Ham, has collected four wins in six games since replacing Sean Dyche to see the Toffees move 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Such has been Everton’s improvement, they go into the lunchtime game (kick-off 12:30 GMT) one point and once place above United, who are 15th.

“Simple thing, David Moyes is doing a better job than me,” said Amorim when asked why Everton have had a ‘managerial bounce’.

“Then small things like winning one game, winning two games and then the belief. The pressure is not the same but we have to give merit to the players of Everton and especially to the coaches of Everton.”

United suffered a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday, taking their tally to 12 Premier League defeats in 25 matches so far this season.

Much has been made about United’s issues at both ends of the pitch – keeping only seven clean sheets at the back and netting just 28 goals up front.

Asked what is working for his side at the moment, Amorim told BBC Sport: “What I feel is that sometimes you don’t feel improvement in the team but some games you think we can play and create situations. That is a good thing.

“In this moment when you watch the games, you see more problems than solutions. That is clear. When we play some games, I see things are there and we are capable but we have to be consistent.”

Moyes doing an ‘amazing job’

The Blues won only three of their 20 league games under Dyche this season and were only one point above the relegation zone when the Englishman was sacked in January.

But a stunning turnaround under experienced Scot Moyes has seen the team collect 13 points from six games to move away from danger.

Asked what makes Everton difficult to play, Amorim replied: “Confidence. The way they play, they believe it a lot and are winning games, being really competitive, so it is an amazing job by David Moyes to recover the team.

“You feel it, when you watch the game you feel the confidence and belief is there. It is going to be a really hard game.”

Moyes lasted only eight months at Old Trafford after replacing the legendary Ferguson at Old Trafford over a decade ago.

“It shows it is a difficult job,” said Amorim. “But we have to try to understand the history. This club had a figure that you cannot replace in Sir Alex Ferguson and then it is a hard job to do it.

“Everything was connected with one person. When that person leaves, it is really hard. Moyes is doing an amazing job and did an amazing job at West Ham, and is a coach that is hard to win games [against].”