Clyde Senaji in action for Harambee Stars during teh World Cup qualifier against Ivory Coast

Football

Malawi-based Senaji sets sight on making Kenya’s AFCON ’27 squad

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Malawi-based utility player Clyde Senaji has revealed his dream to play for the Harambee Stars at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Senaji, formerly with AFC Leopards and Tusker FC in the Kenyan Premier League, currently plays in Malawi with the Nyasa Big Bullets and has risen to be a core member of the team. His last involvement with the national team was in June 2024, when he was part of the team that played against Ivory Coast and Burundi in the last round of qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net from his base in Blantyre, Malawi, Senaji believes he has the ability to keep in top shape to be selected as part of Kenya’s squad for the first ever East African AFCON.

“That is my dream and ambition and I am working towards it every day. I believe it is a target that I can comfortably achieve because I have enough experience playing both for the national team and the club as well. At the moment, my target is to ensure that I am continually performing well for the club to be able to get a glimpse from the national selectors. It would be a proud moment for me to play an AFCON at home,” Senaji said.

Possessing the ability to play either in central defense or the heart of midfield, the 28-year-old believes this quality will give him a bigger chance to make Kenya’s team.

