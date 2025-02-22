Cheruiyot eyeing Kip Keino Classic three-peat after shining at Sirikwa Classic - Capital Sports
Reynold Cheruiyot wins the men's 2km loop at Sirikwa Classic. PHOTO/SIRIKWA CLASSIC

Athletics

Cheruiyot eyeing Kip Keino Classic three-peat after shining at Sirikwa Classic

Published

ELDORET, Kenya, February 22, 2025 – Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot is looking forward to defending his Kip Keino Classic title in May this year.

Cheruiyot says the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event is one of his priorities as he builds up to the World Championships in Tokyo.

“My training has been going on well so far and I couldn’t be any happier. It is going to be a busy season and I am looking forward. I want to compete in one more one-day meet and then shift my focus to the Kip Keino Classic,” the 2022 World Under 20 1500m champion said.

Cheruiyot timed 3:31.96 to win the men’s 1500m at last year’s Kip Keino Classic at the Nyayo Stadium – his second straight title at the one-day competition.

The previous year, he clocked 3:32.01 to win the same race at the same competition.

The 20-year-old warmed up for another assault at the Kip Keino Classic with victory in the men’s 2km loop at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour at the Lobo Village in Eldoret.

Cheruiyot clocked 06:01, ahead of another youngster, Phanuel Koech (06:02) and Frankline Kimutai (06:04) in second and third respectively.

Speaking at the same time, Koech said he will be competing in the men’s 800m in search for a ticket to the World Championships.

“The plan is to run in the 800m as has been the norm and then gradually work my way up to the 1500m,” the youngster said.

