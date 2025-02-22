All Systems Go For 2025 Shell Auto X Championship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The engines roar once again as the Shell Autocross Championship returns for its second round this Sunday at the Twisty 2 track near Tatu City.

With 44 crews ready to battle on the 1.9km and 5.9km circuits, the competition promises high-octane action and fierce rivalries.

Beyond the race, the event is a powerful statement of growth, legacy, and investment in the sport’s future.

Shell’s return as title sponsor after over two decades underscores its unwavering commitment to motorsport, youth, and women, ensuring the sport’s sustainability.

“Our investment in motorsport is a testament to our commitment to nurturing racing stars in Kenya and beyond. The autocross is the perfect proving ground for future champions,” says Vivo Energy Kenya Commercial Manager Mark Senteu.

Vivo Energy Kenya has lauded the +254 Motorsport Club Chairman Sushil Gohil, co-sponsor JCB, and Former CS Ambassador Ababu Namwamba for their passion, personal investment, and driving the continuity of talent development for generations to come, signalling the sport’s continuity and vitality.

“The call now goes out to the nation. Come watch, support, and be part of this incredible journey. A sport thrives when a nation embraces it. Let’s make history together; legacy isn’t about the past; it’s about driving the future,” Senteu reflects.

This weekend’s event, directed by seasoned rally champion Baldev Chagger and overseen by Clerk of Course Mindo Gatimu, will feature 14 classes of competition. Top names like Ian Duncan, Rajveer Thethy, Neel Gohil, Tinashe Gatimu, Shaz Esmail, and Amaan Ganatra will take to the track, ensuring a thrilling spectacle.

The scrutineering process took place at Shell Survey on Saturday, February 22, 2025, setting the stage for Sunday’s grand showdown, culminating in an afternoon prize-giving ceremony.