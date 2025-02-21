World record holder Jebet ‘living the dream’ by competing against the G.O.A.T Faith Kipyegon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 22, 2025 – World record holder for the women’s 10km, Agnes Jebet, says that competing against triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon is a dream come true for her.

Jebet says she grew up idolising the double world record holder and never for once thought she would be racing against her one day.

“This is the first time running with Faith. I watched her in 2016 when I was in grade 7. I don’t feel any pressure running with her but I will be running my own race,” the Valencia Half Marathon champion said.

The two will be competing in the senior women’s 10km race at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country at the Lobo Village in Eldoret on Saturday. The 24-year-old will competing in the World Athletics gold label event for the second time, having ran in the inaugural edition in 2022 when she finished 17th after clocking 35:38.

Jebet says she will be using Saturday’s event as a buildup for a busy year in track and field in which she is angling for a medal in the women’s 5000m at the World Championships in Tokyo.

She spoke of how she is determined to erase the pain of missing out on last year’s Paris Olympics due to an injury.

“Cross country is a build up for the season. I am expecting more success in the track and I hope there will be good things like last year when I opened with a world record. Missing out on Olympics really hurt and was traumatic but thankfully I set the second fastest time in the women’s half marathon,” Jebet said.

The second fastest time she is talking about is the 1:03:04 she set at the Valencia Half Marathon in October in what was her debut in the distance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite the impressive first impression, Jebet says she is not about to fully transition to the 21km.

“Running 21km was a new distance for me. I didn’t expect it (second fastest time in Half Marathon) but for now my focus is on track and field. For now, I don’t know about my future in half marathon Polish runner Krystian Zalewski speaks during the pre-race conference ahead of Sirikwa Classic. PHOTO/COURTESY

Saturday’s race, the fourth edition of the competition, has attracted hundreds of athletes including 20 from foreign countries including Ethiopia, Uganda, India, Ukraine, Germany and Poland, among others.

One of the foreigners in contention, Krystian Zalewski, says he is looking forward to a tough race.

He is, however, confident of emerging stronger as he prepares for future competitions.

“I am excited for the race and will do my best to compete with the best of the best. It’s very tough to say what to expect but I expect it to be tough. We have winter in Poland now but here it is hot, so it may be a bit tough to adjust,” Zalewski said.

The two were speaking during a pre-race conference at the Boma Inn Hotel in Eldoret on Friday.