Tusker not taking chances against Lower tier Gucha in FKF Cup hunt

KISII, Kenya, Feb 21 – In their quest for a season double, Tusker FC are not taking anything to chance as they start their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) MozzartBet Cup hunt against lower league side Gucha Youth in Kisii on Saturday.

The Brewers are second in the FKF Premier League standings after 20 matches, just two points shy of leaders Police FC, and are looking to replicate the success of the 2016 team that won both the Cup and league.

While Assistant Coach George Maina says they will rotate the team, he is quick to point out they will not do wholesome changes, but will only tweak a few positions to ensure the team remains balanced.

“Rotation will be part of the plan, but we have to assess each player’s suitability for the game. We can’t afford to make drastic changes because we’re taking this match seriously. However, it’s also an opportunity to give some other players a chance to prove themselves,” said the coach, speaking to the club’s official website.

Tusker reached the final of the 2023 tournament, losing 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz in the final. Last season, they were eliminated by the same side, having met earlier, in the quarter finals.

This time round, the Brewers have their eyes set on the prize, as they look to get to the final. And with that, Maina says every game for them will be akin a final, and Gucha will not be an exception.

“Gucha Youth is a strong team, as our analysis shows. Teams from this region are always well-organized and full of talented young players. We’re ready for the challenge and focused on securing a win. Our ultimate goal is to reach the final this year,” said Maina.

His sentiments are echoed by skipper Charles Momanyi, who thirsts of lifting the title at the end of the six-game marathon.

“For us, every game is a final; there’s no big team or small team. We are taking every game and every team very seriously. We don’t know them (Gucha Youth) much and the more reason we will not go into that match underrating them. We are going to give it our all and anticipate a positive result,” Momanyi opined.

Tusker go into the game seeking to exorcise goal scoring demons that have seen them fail to find the back of their net in three back to back matches. The side has posted identical 0-0 draws against KCB, Police FC and Gor Mahia FC.

Against Gucha, Maina hopes they can find their goal scoring charm back, and winm big.

“While it’s concerning that we haven’t been scoring, the positive side is that our defense has been solid. But we need to return to our scoring form, and that’s been our focus in training this week,” Maina added.

The match will take place on Saturday afternoon at Gusii Stadium in Kisii.