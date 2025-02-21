Spurs' Wembanyama expected to miss season with blood clot - Capital Sports
Spurs’ Wembanyama expected to miss season with blood clot

Published

SAN ANTONIO, United States, February 21, 2025 – San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, the NBA’s number one draft pick in 2023, is expected to miss the rest of the 2024-25 regular season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

The Spurs said condition was discovered, external when the Frenchman, 21, returned to San Antonio following the All-Star game in San Francisco on Monday.

Thrombosis occurs when blood turns into clumps inside a blood vessel, creating a blood clot.

Wembanyama, the reigning Rookie of the Year, has averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 46 games this season, while leading the NBA in blocks with 176.

But the injury means he will no longer be eligible for All-NBA, Defensive Player of the Year, or other awards because he will not reach the league’s 65-game minimum.

Wembanyama was drafted by the Spurs with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, becoming just the second European player to be selected with the top pick.

He could potentially return for the NBA play-offs but the Spurs – who play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening – are currently 12th in the Western Conference and are unlikely to qualify.

