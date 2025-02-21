Man Utd face Sociedad, Spurs play AZ Alkmaar & Rangers meet Fenerbahce - Capital Sports
Manchester United players celebrate Lisandro Martinez's winner. PHOTO/MANCHESTER UNITED X

UEFA Champions League

Man Utd face Sociedad, Spurs play AZ Alkmaar & Rangers meet Fenerbahce

Published

LONDON, England, February 22, 2025 – Manchester United will face Spanish side Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Tottenham will play AZ Alkmaar and Rangers meet Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Should United advance, they will play Romanian league leaders FCSB or Lyon in the quarter-finals.

Spurs or Dutch side AZ Alkmaar will face Eintracht Frankfurt or Ajax in the last eight, while Rangers will meet Roma or Athletic Bilbao if they get past Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will face FC Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Conference League.

United, Spurs and Rangers are all away in the first leg of their last-16 ties on Thursday, 6 March. The return legs take place on 13 March.

Chelsea will travel to Denmark for the first leg against Copenhagen on 6 March, with the return at Stamford Bridge seven days later.

Europa League last-16 draw in full

Bodo/Glimt v Olympiakos

Fenerbahce v Rangers

Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt

FCSB v Lyon

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Viktoria Plzen v Lazio

Roma v Athletic Bilbao

Mourinho heading to Ibrox

Rangers fans will look forward to the visit of former Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham boss Mourinho to Ibrox in three weeks’ time.

His Fenerbahce team sit second in Turkey’s Super Lig table, six points behind leaders Galatasaray with 13 games left.

Manchester United and Real Sociedad met as recently as the 2022-23 season.

After Sociedad secured a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the Europa League group stage, United went to the Basque Country two months later and won by the same scoreline thanks to Alejandro Garnacho’s winner.

Spurs have already faced AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League this season.

Richarlison hit the winner from the penalty spot to secure a 1-0 win in a league phase game on 24 October in north London.

