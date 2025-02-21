Kipyegon ready to move more mountains with jump to women’s 10,000m

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ELDORET, Kenya, February 22, 2025 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon says she is open to competing in the women’s 10,000m and road race in the not-so-distant future.

Kipyegon says she cannot rule out a transition to the long distance races, having enjoyed success in the 1500m and, lately, the women’s 5000m.

“My plans remain unchanged going forward. It’s very tough running 1500m, 5000m or 10000m but this is the way to run life. Maybe this is the year to jump into the 10,000m,” the three-time world 1500m champion said.

The 31-year-old made history as the first female athlete to win three straight Olympic titles in the 1500m.

She clocked 3:51.29 to win gold at last year’s Paris Games, carrying on from Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2020) when she triumphed in the same race.

Her transition to the women’s 5000m couldn’t have gone any better, clocking 14:53.88 to win the world title in Budapest in 2023.

It came just over a month after she clocked a world record of 14:05.20 in the women’s 5000m at the Paris Diamond League in June.

The Olympic 5000m silver medalist is hoping that 2025 will take more or less the same trajectory as 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She will be competing at Saturday’s Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour at the Lobo Village in Eldoret.

It will be her second participation in the competition after her debut in 2023 when she clocked 33:55 to win the senior women’s 10km at the same venue.

“Starting with Sirikwa Classic is a great thing and I am looking forward to tomorrow. Let’s see what happens. Cross country really builds an athlete’s season. I won at Sirikwa and the season really went beautiful , I hope the same happens this season with the World Championships in the horizon,” she said.

Kipyegon will be competing in the senior women’s race where she will battle other elite runners including world record holder for the women’s 10km, Agnes Jebet.