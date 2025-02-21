Jenni Hermoso intends to appeal against World Cup kiss case verdict - reports - Capital Sports
Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), kissed the forward on the lips during the medal ceremony following the team's 1-0 win against England in Sydney. President of the RFEF Luis Rubiales embraces Spain's Jenni Hermoso shortly before footage shows him kissing her on the lips (Photo by Noe Llamas/SPP/Shutterstock/Sky Sports)

Football

Jenni Hermoso intends to appeal against World Cup kiss case verdict – reports

Published

MADRID, Spain, February 22, 2025 – Footballer Jenni Hermoso’s lawyer has said she intends to appeal after Spain’s former football federation boss Luis Rubiales was fined for kissing the player without her consent during the 2023 World Cup, Reuters and AFP reported.

On Thursday, Rubiales was found guilty of sexual assault and ordered by Spain’s High Court to pay a fine of €10,800 (£8,942).

Rubiales was acquitted of coercion, after allegedly trying to pressure Hermoso into publicly saying that the kiss was consensual.

Hermoso’s lawyer, Angel Chavarria, said the player intended to appeal, but did not provide further details on what specifically she might appeal against.

The BBC has contacted Hermoso’s lawyer.

The High Court ruling also banned Rubiales from going within a 200m radius of Hermoso and from communicating with her for one year, the court said in a statement.

Prosecutors had demanded a prison sentence for Rubiales, who has also said he will appeal against the verdict.

During the 2023 World Cup, as Spain’s players received their medals after defeating England in Sydney to win, Rubiales grabbed Hermoso by the head and kissed her on the lips.

He later described the kiss as an “act of affection” and told the court that he was “absolutely sure” Hermoso had given her consent.

In her testimony earlier this month, Hermoso insisted that she had not given consent and that the incident had “stained one of the happiest days of my life”.

The incident sparked nationwide protests and calls for the resignation of Rubiales.

Three of Rubiales’s former colleagues who were also on trial, accused of colluding in the alleged coercion – Jorge Vilda, coach of the World Cup-winning side, Rubén Rivera, the Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF)’s former head of marketing, and Albert Luque, former sporting director – were cleared of those charges.

