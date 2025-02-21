Hoops! Here we go again: Morans hand walkover to Tunisia at Afrobasket qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 22, 2025 – The national men’s basketball team have handed a walkover to Tunisia after failing to travel in time for their opening match of FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in Tripoli, Libya.

In a statement, the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) say the disaster was occasioned by a lack of connecting flights to the Libyan capital.

“The Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) regrets to report that due to unforeseen logistical challenges, which included lack of connecting flights into Tripoli, Kenya Moran basketball team is unable to arrive in time for their opening match at the ongoing FIBA Afrobasket Championship in Tripoli, Libya,” the federation said.

The Morans were due to face the North Africans in their first match on Friday evening before facing Angola and Guinea in their other Pool E fixtures on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The setback notwithstanding, the federation has sought to reassure basketball enthusiasts in the country that the team remains highly motivated and ready to secure their ticket to the continental competition.

Kenya’s chances remain positive as the players are determined to give the best performance in the upcoming fixtures against Angola and Guinea,” the statement reads.

The latest debacles is the latest in a series of misfortunes befalling the national teams, following their ‘sisters’ woeful outing at the FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt.

The Lionesses came back home with only one win – a 87-53 win over Burundi – while losing to South Sudan, Uganda, and Egypt.