Hoops! Here we go again: Morans hand walkover to Tunisia at Afrobasket qualifiers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Morans' Derrick Ogechi in a past match against Ivory Coast. PHOTO/FIBA

Basketball

Hoops! Here we go again: Morans hand walkover to Tunisia at Afrobasket qualifiers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 22, 2025 – The national men’s basketball team have handed a walkover to Tunisia after failing to travel in time for their opening match of FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in Tripoli, Libya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) say the disaster was occasioned by a lack of connecting flights to the Libyan capital.

“The Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) regrets to report that due to unforeseen logistical challenges, which included lack of connecting flights into Tripoli, Kenya Moran basketball team is unable to arrive in time for their opening match at the ongoing FIBA Afrobasket Championship in Tripoli, Libya,” the federation said.

The Morans were due to face the North Africans in their first match on Friday evening before facing Angola and Guinea in their other Pool E fixtures on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The setback notwithstanding, the federation has sought to reassure basketball enthusiasts in the country that the team remains highly motivated and ready to secure their ticket to the continental competition.

Kenya’s chances remain positive as the players are determined to give the best performance in the upcoming fixtures against Angola and Guinea,” the statement reads.

The latest debacles is the latest in a series of misfortunes befalling the national teams, following their ‘sisters’ woeful outing at the FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt.

The Lionesses came back home with only one win – a 87-53 win over Burundi – while losing to South Sudan, Uganda, and Egypt.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved