Antetokounmpo shines after six-game absence

MILWAUKEE, United States, February 22, 2025 – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points in 24 minutes on his return from injury as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-110 in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo, 30, missed one game through knee pain and a further five games – including the All-Star weekend – with a strained left calf.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was rested for much of the fourth quarter as his minutes were limited.

Milwaukee were without forward Bobby Portis Jr, who has been suspended for 25 games without pay by the NBA for failing a drugs test.

Brook Lopez scored 22 points, Damian Lillard added 15 and Taurean Prince 14 for the Bucks.

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic took 29 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 129-115.

Jamal Murray led the scoring with 34 points as Denver secured a ninth straight victory.

Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score 28 points and Jayson Tatum recorded a triple-double as the Boston Celtics won 124-104 at the Philadelphia 76ers.

Defending champions Celtics, who are second in the Eastern Conference, have won seven games on the road this season.

LeBron James scored 40 points for the second time since turning 40 in December to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 110-102 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Austin Reaves added 32 points and seven assists as the Lakers returned to winning ways following their disappointing defeat by the Charlotte Hornets.