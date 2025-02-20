MKO: Mutahi Kibugu Among Seven Golfers Benefiting From Betika’s Ksh 8.4m Sponsorship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Pro golfer Mutahi Kibugu is among seven Kenyans who received Betika’s Ksh 8.4 million sponsorship for the prestigious Magical Kenya Open (MKO), which teed off Thursday at the par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club.

As part of the sponsorship, Betika Na Community is supporting four pro golfers and three elite amateurs at the event.

The pros include Samuel Njoroge, Edwin Mudanyi, Erick Ooko, and Mutahi Kibugu while Michael Karanga, Adel Tawfiq, and John Lejirma make the list for the amateurs.

Each of the seven players is set to receive up to Ksh 1.2 million in endorsement fees, thanks to a performance-based bonus structure on top of the direct sponsorship for each player.

Betika Group CEO Mutua Mutava, speaking about the sponsorship, stated:

“We are committed to supporting local talent and providing Kenyan athletes with opportunities to compete globally.”

“Golf in Kenya has tremendous potential, and we take pride in backing these talented players as they participate in this prestigious tournament.”

Their dedication and hard work have earned them a place in this competition, and with the right support, they can make a significant impact internationally. Our commitment to investing in sports across various disciplines remains strong, ensuring that Kenyan sportsmen and women receive the opportunities they rightfully deserve.”

One of the sponsored players, Michael Karanga, expressed his gratitude for the support:

“This sponsorship is a game-changer for us. Competing at the Magical Kenya Open is a huge opportunity as an elite amateur, and having this kind of support allows us to focus fully on our game. We are ready to give our best and make Kenya proud.”

This marks the second consecutive year that Betika is supporting Kenyan golfers at the Magical Kenya Open. Last year, Betika sponsored six pro golfers and six elite amateurs during the 2024 Magical Kenya Open.

The 2025 Magical Kenya Open, part of the DP World Tour, remains one of Africa’s most prestigious golf tournaments, drawing elite players from across the globe.

This year’s edition features 144 professional golfers competing for a prize purse of $2.5 million (approx. KES 320 million).