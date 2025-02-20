'Bukhungu Stadium on course to host Afcon 2027,' - Mvurya - Capital Sports
Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya (C) with Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum during an inspection of the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. PHOTO/H.E. SALIM MVURYA

CHAN 2025

‘Bukhungu Stadium on course to host Afcon 2027,’ – Mvurya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 20, 2025 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya says he is satisfied with the progress of works at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The CS is confident that the stadium will be completed by June next year as directed by President William Ruto.

“We are both satisfied and happy that Bukhungu International Stadium will be implemented in record time in readiness for the Africa Cup of Nations because as government we have decided that some of the matches will be hosted here,” Mvurya said.

Mvurya was speaking in a joint conference with Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa after a tour of the facility on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at the same time, the governor expressed confidence the stadium will be a trendsetter as far as world class venues in the East African region are concerned.

“Looking at the scope of work, this is going to be one of the best stadia. The pitch…we are going to focus on it to make it a state-of-the-art pitch in the region. We are confident that this stadium is going to be one of the accredited venues for the 2027 Afcon,” he said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya with Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum during an inspection of the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. PHOTO/H.E. SALIM MVURYA

A month ago, an infuriated President Ruto ordered the contractor to complete works on the stadium by June 2026 lest the tender be withdrawn and given to another.

The directive followed a stalling of works, which had rendered it a flooded terrain.

Bukhungu Stadium had earlier been designated as one of the venues for this year’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), which the country is to co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

Other stadia in Kenya that are set to host Afcon 2027 include Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and the newly-built Talanta Sports Stadium, along Ngong’ Road.

