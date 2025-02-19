Youngster Tinashe ready to impress in her Impreza at Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 19, 2025 – Young rally driver Tinashe Gatimu is hoping for an impressive showing in her souped-up Subaru Impreza GC8 in this year’s WRC Safari Rally.

Gatimu says the car is as good as new courtesy of a new engine she has installed in it.

“I am driving a Subaru Impreza GC8…so far we have changed the engine, which is what we are mostly testing today. So far, it is performing really well. After this, we will do some more tuning to give it some extra power and then, it’s more or less ready for WRC. We’ll test it again a bit after tuning it,” Gatimu says.

The youngster will be making her third straight appearance at the global event, in what has been a fairytale run, thus far .

She debuted in 2023, finishing 10th overall in the Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC) category.

Gatimu then followed up that feat with another unscathed finish at last year’s edition.

She is excited about this year’s event, looking forward to rubbing shoulders with the best of the best in the game.

“Competing in the WRC is an amazing feeling. The last two years we have competed in it has been almost a reel, with the support we have received and the people I’ve gotten to meet…both locally and internationally. Participating in this year’s WRC is going to be an amazing feeling as well,” the youngster explained.

When she is not burning the midnight oil in the garage, preparing the Impreza for the battle ahead, Gatimu spends her time on the basketball court.

She says it is a sport that complements her motorsport career by sharpening her mentally and physically.

“On my side, it is important to physically and mentally ready. Physically ready in terms of exercising…I play basketball…that keeps me physically fit, which also helps with the mental fitness because as you push your body you also push your mind,” Gatimu said.

As in the past years, Gatimu will be navigated by her mother, Caroline — herself, an experienced rally driver.

The youngster is one of the four local drivers who have benefited immensely from support from the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who have invested Ksh 23 million towards their preparations for the global competition.

The other beneficiaries are Nikhil Sachania, Evans Kavisi and African Rally champion Karan Patel.