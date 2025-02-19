Starlets determined to clip Eagles wings in bid for Awcon ticket

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 19, 2025 – Harambee Starlets duo of Cynthia Shilwatso and Elizabeth Wambui believe nothing less than a ruthless approach will do in Friday’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Tunisia.

Turkey-based Shilwatso is adamant that Starlets must win big against the Carthage Eagles if they are to ease the pressure on themselves in the return leg in Tunis.

“For me, I feel that Friday’s match is a must-win for us. If we win big against them, then we will be under minimal pressure when we go for the return leg in Tunis,” the Besiktas striker said.

Coach Beldine Odemba’s side welcome the North Africans at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Friday afternoon as they begin their quest for a second appearance at the continental stage.

They were last there in 2016 in Cameroon where they lost all their Group B matches to Nigeria, Ghana and Mali while scoring only twice.

They could have featured at this year’s edition of the tournament, set for Morocco in August, but for 2-1 aggregate loss to Botswana in the final round of the qualifiers in December 2023.

That loss evokes painful memories for the Starlets who are determined to right their wrongs by qualifying for the next edition in 2026.

“Once you fall down, it does not mean you remain down there. We fell down once but we are now back up. We know what it means for the country (to qualify for Afcon) and we are ready to fight for it,” Wambui said.

The two are part of a provisional squad that have been going through their paces under the keen eye of Odemba.

The squad features local and international players, most of who have been donning the national jersey for quite some time.