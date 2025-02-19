Raila scores as Mara, Rangers draw in Machakos - Capital Sports
Mara Sugar players celebrate. PHOTO/MARA SUGAR FACEBOOK

Kenyan Premier League

Raila scores as Mara, Rangers draw in Machakos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 19, 2025 – Christopher Raila scored as Mara Sugar drew 1-1 with Posta Rangers in a midweek Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

The mailmen were first to draw blood in the 32nd through Faustine Ojiambo but it lasted only 10 minutes before Raila drew his new employers level.

The former Shabana FC midfielder joined the Awendo outfit a week ago from Tore Bobe as a replacement for Matthias Isogol who moved to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Wednesday’s stalemate hoists Posta to 14th on the log with 22 points as the sugar millers sit 11th with 26 points.

More to follow…

