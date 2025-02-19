Raducanu targeted by man ‘exhibiting fixated behaviour’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, February 19, 2025 – Emma Raducanu was targeted by a man who “exhibited fixated behaviour” during her second-round loss to Karolina Muchova at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the WTA said.

An emotional Raducanu, 22, was seen hiding behind the umpire’s chair two games into her second round loss to Karolina Muchova.

“On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behaviour,” the WTA said.

“This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday and subsequently ejected.”

The man has been banned from all WTA events, “pending a threat assessment”.

Raducanu alerted the chair umpire to the situation and was comforted by 14th seed Muchova as the individual was removed from court three.

The Briton returned to the court to applause from the crowd and continued playing, but fell to a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 defeat.

In 2022, a man who walked 23 miles to the London home of Raducanu was given a five-year restraining order.

The WTA said: “Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events.

“The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.

“We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players.”