Gatland ‘weighed down’ by criticism before Wales exit

CARDIFF, Wales, February 19, 2025 – Warren Gatland says he left his role as Wales head coach after being “weighed down” by criticism – including from his former players.

Gatland left his role last week following a 22-15 Six Nations defeat in Italy, a result which extended Wales’ record losing streak to 14 Tests and saw them drop to an all-time low of 12th in rugby’s world rankings.

Gatland, 61, says he felt before the game in Rome that defeat could bring an end to his second spell as Wales head coach if his side lost.

"It was always a must-win game," Gatland said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

“The Friday or the Saturday before the game, I made sort of a decision without thinking too much about it.

“If we didn’t win that game, then I’d have to seriously consider my position. It would be the best time and the best thing for everyone to walk away.”

Gatland was contracted with Wales until the 2027 World Cup, but left his post by “mutual consent” three days after defeat to Italy, which followed a humbling in France on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney said both parties had agreed an immediate change was “in the best interests” of the Wales squad, with Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt quickly installed as Gatland’s temporary replacement for the remainder of the Six Nations.

Wales face Ireland on 22 February in Cardiff, then travel to Scotland on 8 March before finishing the tournament at home against England on 15 March.

Gatland previously enjoyed a successful 12-year spell as Wales coach which included three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-finals and a record run of 14 victories that led to Wales briefly topping the world rankings.

The New Zealander left after the 2019 Rugby World Cup before returning for a second stint when he replaced Wayne Pivac in December 2022.

Gatland says he has “no regrets” about returning to the job, but admits to beginning to lose belief after a wretched run of form.

He also cited increasing negativity around his position as a major factor in his mid-Six Nations departure.

Several members of Gatland’s Grand Slam-winning squads are now pundits, and he says he felt disappointed by the criticism from some ex-players.

“You give that facade in terms of not showing everything or too much emotion,” he said.

“I’ve felt a huge amount of negativity in the Welsh press and that just kept weighing down on me. I just kept thinking, ‘where is someone in my corner or someone fighting a little bit for me?’.

“It’s been tough. They (former players) are trying to find their feet in the game and sometimes you have to be seen to be objective. And by being objective, be critical. I look and can say that there’s a number of them that wouldn’t be in the media if they hadn’t played for Wales, or hadn’t played for the [British and Irish] Lions, or hadn’t been successful.”

Gatland said current players were also affected by the criticism, but believes his Wales exit will create “breathing space” to allow the squad and coaches a chance to rebuild.

Gatland added that he was surprised former assistant Rob Howley has not been retained by interim head coach Sherratt, while warning his permanent successor will need “thick skin”.

He added: “There’s a lot of people who want you to succeed, but there’s also a lot of people who want you to fail as well. And I’ve experienced that.”