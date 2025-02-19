FKF boss Hussein reassures sponsors of transparency and integrity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 19, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed has reassured potential sponsors that their money will be safe with his regime as they strive to change the sport for the better.

Hussein reiterated that transparency and integrity will be the pillars of the administration’s dealings with all stakeholders.

“We have shown the country that this is a federation that is going to be transparent, credible and above board in all our operations. With the new CEO (Harold Ndege) coming on board, we are structuring the federation step-by-step and there are bigger things to come in the future,” the president said.

Hussein’s sentiments come less than a fortnight after an audit of the federation revealed a deep rot that includes financial mismanagement, referee bribery and match fixing, irregular job contracts and legal battles.

The audit, conducted by an ad hoc committee chaired by vice president MacDonald Mariga, listed out a raft of recommendations to remedy the situation. The official draw for the Mozzartbet Cup. PHOTO/FKF

The president concedes it is going to take some time to sweep Kandanda House clean but remains unwavering in the mission.

“Of course, we will take some time to fix it but of course we are ready and dedicated to this task and you will be seeing more sponsors now being unveiled in the coming competitions. Kenya is ready to retain its spot in the regional as well as global map,” he said.

Hussein was speaking on the sidelines of the recent draw for the FKF Mozzartbet Cup that is set to kick off this weekend across the country.

He described the domestic cup competition as one that fits in with the agenda of grassroots football development.

Hussein further urged more corporates to come on board and support football at the grassroots.

“It is a big opportunity for corporates to come on board right now and support grassroots football. Without a good foundation, it doesn’t matter what you build, it will not be sustainable or viable,” he said.

This weekend’s Mozzartbet Cup matches will feature 32 games around the country.

The winner of the competition will represent the country at next season’s Confederations Cup.