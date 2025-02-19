Experience the best teacher for Lionesses at Challenger Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 19, 2025 – National women’s rugby 7s team head coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja says they will not take any opponent lightly in this year’s Challenger Series.

Mwanja says any of the teams in the series can hold their own hence the need to approach each one of them with a ruthless mindset.

“Last time we assumed we were on top of things after reaching the finals (in Dubai) only to stumble after reaching Uruguay against Hong Kong China…a team not to write home about honestly…not to disrespect them but compared to the ranking where we were. So we cannot fix our minds on the top teams because they are usually one of the darkhorses lurking around in the mid-table,” the coach said.

The match he is referring to is Lionesses’ opener at last year’s second leg of the Challenger Series in Montevideo where they suffered a 12-0 hammering in their first match of the competition.

Kenya went on to narrowly miss out on the World Series playoffs in Madrid after finishing fifth on the final standings with 38 points.

All that is now water under the bridge as they seek to go again at this year’s edition, starting with Cape Town, South Africa in March 1-2 and 7-8.

Mwanja believes that the top four teams in the series will be favourites but has also identified neighbouring Uganda as one to watch out for.

“I would say the top four teams in the series are good…you look at Belgium, Poland and Argentina as well as South Africa…all those teams are worthy opponents. However, you cannot rule out any team below that because Uganda are darkhorses and they just missed out on a few basic things,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As far as the Lionesses are concerned, Mwanja believes they are all set for a successful hunting expedition having trained on how to catch their ‘prey.’

“There’s what we assume on the paper and what happens on the ground. The players must own it and must want it more. They must believe and put in work and now when it comes to the material day they should rise up to be counted. We could say it’s pressure on us but then again when there is pressure is when the best of us comes out,” he said.

Kenya face Poland and Samoa in Pool D of the opening leg.

The gaffer promises they will take it one game at a time.

“The style of the competition has changed such that it is not possible to say you are in good pool, hard or easy pool. Everyone is a worthy opponent. As usual, we are going to be taking it one game at a time,” Mwanja said.

Lionesses will begin their campaign against Samoa before they face the Eastern Europeans.