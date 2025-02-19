CFAO and LOXEA Up the Stakes at Magical Kenya Open with Hole-in-One Prize

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 19, 2025 – Ahead of the Magical Kenya Open, CFAO Mobility Kenya and LOXEA have announced the sponsorship of a hole-in-one prize, a brand-new BYD Atto 3, Electric Vehicle (EV) valued at Kshs. 8.2 million.

Loxea Managing Director, Jennifer Kinyoe, said the sponsorship aligns to the values of golf.

“This is not just any prize — it’s a symbol of our commitment to a greener, cleaner future. The electric vehicle represents our belief in reducing our carbon footprint while providing cutting-edge mobility solutions that enhance your driving experience. It’s a perfect alignment with the values of excellence and precision that the game of golf itself embodies,” she said.

Kinyoe said the sponsorship will spice up the competition for the golfers as well as for the firm itself as they follow keenly to see who ends up driving away in it.

“We’re excited to see how the competition unfolds and to witness the extraordinary achievement of a lucky golfer who hits that perfect shot and drives away in this remarkable prize. This prize is a testament to the spirit of challenge and success that we all strive for in both business and sports,” Kinyoe said.

On his part, Kenya Open Sponsorship Director, Ronald Meru, expressed his excitement about the partnership.

“We are delighted to welcome CFAO Mobility Kenya as a sponsor of the Magical Kenya Open. Their contribution not only elevates the tournament’s prestige but also adds a thrilling incentive for our golfers. The chance to win the BYD Atto 3 will undoubtedly heighten the excitement at this year’s event, and we look forward to witnessing history in the making on Hole No. 13,” Meru said.

The BYD Atto 3 Model comes with an impressive 450km range on full charge and is designed to offer the perfect balance of efficiency, comfort and cutting edge technology making it a standout in the all-electric SUV segment.

The Magical Kenya Open tees off on Thursday at the Muthaiga Golf Club and has attracted over 150 players from over 30 countries — including 18 from Kenya — for a world-class competition.