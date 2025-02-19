Bellingham given two-match La Liga ban after red card - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Madrid
Madrid
Real Madrid players Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham celebrate. PHOTO/Real Madrid/X

Football

Bellingham given two-match La Liga ban after red card

Published

MADRID, Spain, February 19, 2025 – Jude Bellingham has been banned for two La Liga matches following his red card in Saturday’s draw with Osasuna.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Real Madrid midfielder was dismissed in the 39th minute for foul and abusive language towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

On Tuesday, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) condemned the “repulsive” abuse Montero has received since.

The RFEF disciplinary committee ruled on Wednesday that Bellingham should be punished for what it described as “attitudes of contempt or lack of consideration towards referees”.

It means England international Bellingham, 21, will miss La Liga fixtures against Girona and Real Betis.

The former Birmingham City midfielder said his language had been misconstrued by referee Montero, adding that “there was no intent to insult him”.

Real Madrid told Reuters the club will appeal against the suspension.

Bellingham will be available for matches in other competitions while serving his La Liga ban, including the second leg of Real’s Champions League knockout phase play-off against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Real face Real Sociedad in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg one week later, before Bellingham will be allowed to make his return to league action against Rayo Vallecano on 9 March.

Defending champions Real are winless in their last three league matches.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now level on points with rivals Barcelona but are second because of their inferior goal difference.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved