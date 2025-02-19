Bellingham given two-match La Liga ban after red card

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, February 19, 2025 – Jude Bellingham has been banned for two La Liga matches following his red card in Saturday’s draw with Osasuna.

The Real Madrid midfielder was dismissed in the 39th minute for foul and abusive language towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

On Tuesday, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) condemned the “repulsive” abuse Montero has received since.

The RFEF disciplinary committee ruled on Wednesday that Bellingham should be punished for what it described as “attitudes of contempt or lack of consideration towards referees”.

It means England international Bellingham, 21, will miss La Liga fixtures against Girona and Real Betis.

The former Birmingham City midfielder said his language had been misconstrued by referee Montero, adding that “there was no intent to insult him”.

Real Madrid told Reuters the club will appeal against the suspension.

Bellingham will be available for matches in other competitions while serving his La Liga ban, including the second leg of Real’s Champions League knockout phase play-off against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Real face Real Sociedad in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg one week later, before Bellingham will be allowed to make his return to league action against Rayo Vallecano on 9 March.

Defending champions Real are winless in their last three league matches.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now level on points with rivals Barcelona but are second because of their inferior goal difference.