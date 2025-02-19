Arsenal make £17.7m loss despite record revenue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 19, 2025 – Arsenal have posted club record revenue of £616.6m but made an overall loss of £17.7m for the financial year ending 31 May 2024.

The Gunners returned to the Champions League in the 2023-24 campaign, reaching the quarter-finals, which contributed towards a £71.1m rise in broadcasting revenue and £29.1m increase in matchday revenue.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished second in the Premier League, while Arsenal’s women placed third in the Women’s Super League and won the League Cup.

“The club continues to be compliant with all applicable financial sustainability regulations put in place by Uefa and the Premier League,” Arsenal said.

Arsenal’s record revenue represented a 32.1% increase on the £466.7m posted in May 2023, while the overall £17.7m loss before tax was a 66% decrease on the club’s £52.1m losses over the 2022-23 campaign.

The return of Champions League football contributed towards an increase in broadcasting revenue from £191.2m to £262.3m, and matchday revenue from £102.6m to £131.7m.

Arsenal reported that “wage costs increased significantly”, rising almost 40% from £234.8m to £327.8m, which was “driven by investment in player wages in both men’s and women’s teams”.

Profit on player sales and loans increased to £52.4m, up from £12.2m, but net finance charges increased from £6.2m to £18.4m.

“Player trading profits continue to have a significant impact on overall profitability and the club’s ability to realise profits during 2023-24 was again adversely impacted by market conditions with reduced overall liquidity as clubs’ acquisition budgets continued to be impacted by financial pressures,” Arsenal said.

The club said the “renewal and extension of our agreement with Emirates led the way on partnerships” as commercial revenue increased from £169.3m to £218.3m.