Abana ba Ingo keep flying in Premier League with win over Murang'a - Capital Sports
Action between Kakamega Homeboyz and Murang'a SEAL. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE

Kenyan Premier League

Abana ba Ingo keep flying in Premier League with win over Murang’a

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 19, 2025 – Moses Shummah scored a brace as Kakamega Homeboyz beat Murang’a SEAL 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter at the Mumias Sports Complex in Mumias on Wednesday.

Abana Ba Ingo took the lead after 17 minutes through the towering striker who then completed his brace in the 38th minute.

However, Murang’a equalised at the stroke of halftime to give themselves a flicker of hope heading into the breather.

Oliver Majak’s winner in the 81st minute, however, cemented all the three points for coach Francis Baraza’s charges who have now on a 13-match unbeaten run.

Bankers bounce back

Meanwhile, Farraj Ominde’s strike in the seventh minute was all that Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) needed to outclass Bandari at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.

The bankers were in search of a win after their 2-0 loss to Sofapaka in Machakos over the weekend.

On the other hand, the dockers were coming off a 3-2 humbling by Talanta FC at the Mbaraki Stadium on the same day.

Catfight ends goalless

At the Dandora Stadium, AFC Leopards and Sofapaka played out a barren draw.

It was the same case at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos where Ulinzi Stars’ ‘bullets’ were unable to penetrate through Kariobangi Sharks who similarly lacked the bite to hurt the soldiers.

