Why the Champions Trophy matters after England’s dark winter

LONDON, England, February 18, 2025 – Jos Buttler began the year promising to smile more as England captain.

After a tour of India and seven miserable defeats in eight different cities, Buttler would be forgiven for putting that New Year’s resolution on the pile where the rest of us quickly place giving up chocolate and learning to play an instrument.

The trip was supposed to mark the start of their rebirth under Brendon McCullum, the early seeds sown in growth that would take England back to the top of the white-ball game.

In reality, there would have been more new-manager bounce gained by tossing a stone into the Great Indian Desert.

All critique of England’s performance in India comes with the caveat of the hosts’ limited-overs strength. In home conditions, India’s quality would rival that of the greatest sporting teams.

But while it is true Eoin Morgan’s team of England World Cup winners came to India twice and lost, they at least competed.

This time England were bowled out in six of their eight innings. Calling the start difficult does not do it justice.

From picking his first squad to the final defeat in Ahmedabad, McCullum’s early plans as white-ball coach have followed those employed in leading England’s Test side.

Using his words from before the tour began, he picked a “batting line-up as powerful as any in the world”, “guys who bowl absolute rockets” and pushed out those selected to play a “watchable brand of cricket”.

But while the New Zealander’s laid-back approach – a preference of personality over previous statistics – has got a tune out of all-timers (Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes and Joe Root), experienced pros (Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow) and youngsters (Gus Atkinson and Shoaib Bashir) alike in the Test arena, it has not looked such a natural fit for his new white-ball squad.

This is still a group unsure how the coloured clothing best fits, still searching for solutions in a 50-over format they so rarely play.

In truth, England did not look any different to the Matthew Mott outfits that gave up each of their world titles in McCullum’s first tour in charge.

Positives were rare. Brydon Carse continued his breakout winter before a toe issue cut short his ODI series, while openers Ben Duckett and Phil Salt showed glimpses of an opening pairing worth perseverance with four fifty partnerships, but after that it was a muddle.

Much was made of Joe Root’s return as England’s ODI 50-over ballast for his first white-ball appearance in 15 months but, having begun the series back at number three, he ended it nudged down to accommodate Tom Banton.

It meant a precious day for Root to regain his 50-over flow in that position was wasted, given he gets so few.

That pointed to a wider uncertainty around England, who have not looked close to establishing each player’s role.

Their XI looked a batter light for much of the series – Jamie Overton copping criticism for struggling at number seven despite a decent showing with the ball – but was flipped for the final match, in favour of a batting-heavy approach.

The result was Root and Liam Livingstone combining to fill the role of the fifth bowler and conceding 104 runs between them. Problems appeared wherever England turned.

McCullum and Buttler can point to injuries to Jacob Bethell and Jamie Smith as reasons for the confusion but a squad packed with as many six-foot-plus quicks as frontline batters always had little space to go.

Two of McCullum’s Test bankers, Atkinson and Harry Brook, also struggled badly, further suggesting McCullum may have to call on his other skills.

Reducing McCullum to a ‘vibes man’, does not do justice to a coach regarded as having one of the smartest brains in the modern game.

He was chased for England’s white-ball job long before the term ‘Bazball’ first piqued the interest of bristling Australians and, in leading New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup final, McCullum set the template Morgan would carry to Lord’s four years later.

By the time England lifted the trophy, McCullum was beginning a coaching career that would bring success in the Caribbean and an Indian Premier League final within the first three years.

Now is the time for McCullum to take a firmer grip on a ship that needs a hands-on captain, not someone to plot the course.

So much of his work since arriving in England has been good but a dark winter has left goodwill running dry.

England were annoyed by suggestions they did not train enough in India.

The initial claims – that Buttler’s squad were only in the nets once – were unfounded and, while practice may be optional under McCullum, intensity when they do train is not.

But something still struck a chord with the public back home.

Amid talk of golf and Sydney beach walks, English cricket is in danger of developing an image problem.

Supporters’ resolve has been tested – an Ashes defeat, plus losses in Pakistan, West Indies and India mean an impressive victory in New Zealand has been lost in the minds of many.

The Champions Trophy may feel like a tournament from a bygone age – one from before T20 was king – but for England these are an important three weeks, before the whites return for era-defining series against India and then Australia.

Solace should be found from flatter pitches in Pakistan, where runs flow and Brook averages 83 across 13 matches, while injuries to Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Anrich Nortje and a host of others have left most teams weakened.

England need victories to change the mood, starting against a depleted and out-of-form Australia on Saturday.

It is not just Buttler who wants his smile back. England fans need it too.