Russell has ‘no intention’ of speaking to Verstappen

LONDON, England, February 18, 2025 – George Russell says he has “no intention” of speaking to Max Verstappen to clear the air following their row at the end of last season.

Their dispute blew up when Verstappen was penalised for impeding Russell at the Qatar Grand Prix – and the Dutchman said he had “lost all respect” for his rival.

But Briton Russell hit back, suggesting the Red Bull driver “cannot deal with adversity”.

Russell said at the F1 75 event at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday that he and Verstappen “hadn’t spoken” over the winter.

“I’ve got no intentions [to], to be honest,” the Mercedes driver said in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

“That happened last year. I want to focus on myself. Things got out of line last year. That was then. We are not going to go back to being best mates, that’s for sure.”

The spat ended last year on a sour note for the two drivers, who have had run-ins in previous seasons.

Later on Tuesday, Verstappen was asked about Russell’s comments and said: “I have no intention of continuing any kind of beef in February. I have nothing to say about that subject.”

Asked whether he had concerns about the situation, Russell said: “No concerns about him or his driving. I am not going to change my approach fighting him or other drivers.”

Russell also expressed his opinions about the decision by governing body the FIA to codify a system that could lead to drivers being banned for swearing or criticising race officials.

The 27-year-old, who is a director of F1 drivers’ body the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), said: “It’s going quite far. As drivers we have to continue to show our personalities. We don’t want to be in a bubble. That’s pretty obvious.

“There is merit in saying you shouldn’t swear in an environment like this [a news conference]. But when it’s not your first language the first words you get taught are the swear words.”

Last year, Verstappen was ordered to do a form of motorsport community service after swearing in a news conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion responded by restricting his answers in an official FIA news conference the following day and speaking to journalists outside the room.

Asked about the FIA increasing the severity of the potential punishments for swearing, Verstappen said: “I don’t need to say anything, Everyone’s reaction to it, that says enough.

“I of course understand you cannot swear anywhere. But in the heat of the moment, playing sport, sometimes things slip out a little bit. Plus we all grew up, playing sport or football; it happens that you use a swear word, and we shouldn’t take it so serious. I am not going to tell you how you should behave in life. But we have to deal with it.”

At the weekend, world rally driver Adrien Fourmaux became the first driver punished under the new ruling.

He was fined 10,000 euros (£8,300), with a further 20,000 euros (£16,600) suspended, for swearing in a TV interview after a special stage.

Last week, Williams drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon both said it was wrong to threaten drivers with bans for swearing – but agreed drivers should watch their language out of the car.