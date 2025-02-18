New Ingwe signing Alushula hungry for league titles - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New AFC Leopards signing Fredrick Alushula. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

Kenyan Premier League

New Ingwe signing Alushula hungry for league titles

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2025 – Newly signed AFC Leopards defender Fredrick Alushula is eager to win the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title this season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Alushula is confident Ingwe can lift the trophy come the end of the season, despite sitting fourth on 33 points.

“The team has the potential of lifting the FKF-PL this season, looking at the league table. There’s also a lot of competition among my new teammates , which will make me improve as a player,” the defender said.

The former national under 23 football team player signed for the 12-time league champions from Kariobangi Sharks after the expiry of his contract with the slumboys.

Alushula says he is excited to don the white and blue hoops of the Leopards and cannot wait to mesh in with their eye-catching style of play.

“I’m happy to join AFC Leopard, and I am looking forward to winning trophies with the club .I like the team’s style of play. There’s a lot of quality in the team,” he said.

As far as the step-up from a shark to a leopard is concerned, the rightback is confident he shall to his new surroundings as fish to water.

“About pressure that comes with playing for AFC Leopards, “If you do the right thing as a player, they’ll definitely be very little pressure. I strive to work hard and play well according to the technical bench’s instructions,” Alushula said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Alushula played for Kariobangi Sharks for three seasons and until his departure, had established himself as one of the pivotal players in coach William Muluya’s team.

He was rumoured to be a target for league champions Gor Mahia who are also in the market for a defender.

Alushula is expected to be in contention for a place in the starting XI as Ingwe face Sofapaka in a mid-week league encounter at the Dandora Stadium on Wednesday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved