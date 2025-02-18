Liverpool’s Gomez might need surgery after ‘big blow’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, England, February 18, 2025 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said defender Joe Gomez will miss “large parts” of the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury that may require surgery.

The England centre-back was substituted after 11 minutes in Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Plymouth Argyle on 9 February.

Gomez was making his first appearance after six weeks out with a previous hamstring problem.

The club have yet to decide whether 27-year-old Gomez, who has been limited to 10 starts this season, requires an operation.

But Slot said that he “might”, and the defender will be out for a lengthy period whether an operation is required or not.

“It’s a big blow for Joe and for us,” said Slot.

“He works really hard to come back and then the first game when he came back after two or three minutes we saw him making a sprint and now he is out for weeks again.

“So that’s always very hard for a player in every part of the season, let alone a part of the season everyone is looking forward to.

“He will miss large parts of the end of the season but we expect him to be back in the final phase of the season.”

Liverpool face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday (19:30 GMT), when they will be hoping to go 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a victory.

Cody Gakpo, who missed Sunday’s 2-1 win against Wolves at Anfield because of a knock, remains absent for Liverpool.