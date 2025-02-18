Excitement over Mpesa Jr NBA programme for coaches, players in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2025 – The Mpesa Jr NBA Program for coaches and young players has been billed as the springboard for the growth of the sport at the grassroot level, around the country.

NBA Kenya’s Senior Director and Country Operations Lead, Michael Finley, says beneficiaries of the clinic will be able to share the knowledge in their respective environs and nurture young basketballers at an early age.

“By them receiving a Jr NBA coach’s curriculum…a 179-page booklet that they can also access online…it can also enable knowledge transfer. When they go back to their community, school…they can share this information with the other coaches. That is why Mpesa was clear that we have to have this and we are excited to be able to provide it. That is the key to expanding way beyond just today,” he said.

Finley further pointed to the high quality and expansive coaching curriculum as another reason to be optimistic about the impact of the clinic on the future of basketball in Kenya.

“I think it is going to bear fruit. This is the start but the turnout shows there is a lot of interest. By giving them training from an NBA coach…a FIBA-certified coach but more importantly a curriculum that takes them beyond this training, they are receiving a 179-page Mpesa Jr NBA curriculum booklet that they can walk away with. They can also access it online. That is going to give them skills beyond this training and enable other coaches to develop their skills as well,” Finlay said. From Left: Michael Finley, NBA Kenya Senior Director and Country Operations Lead, Zizwe Awour-Director Brand And Marketing Safaricom and Victor Odada,Head of M-PESA Payment at the M-PESA Jr.NBA program launch at Sabis International School in Nairobi

Another positive cause for optimism was that most of the coaches were young, a factor that Finley feels bodes well for the programme.

“That’s a great observation and something we are happy about. We let the information out and we let the schools know by the Ministry of Education and these are the coaches that came out. A lot of the coaches are very young, which is a great sign and a sign that Kenya has had schools’ basketball for a long time and you have these people that played and loved the game and still want to be involved in it by developing young people,” he said.

Finley was speaking on the sidelines of the Mpesa Jr NBA coaching clinic for 100 coaches around the country, held at the SABIS International School on Saturday morning.

Other than knowledge on basketball, the coaches were enlightened on financial literacy courtesy of Mpesa, during which they were taught on effective ways of saving and investing their earnings.

Beginning of a sporting revolution?

The programme is set to be expanded to other areas of the country, which will also include four regional tournaments for youths aged 13-16 in Nairobi (Feb. 22-23), Mombasa (March 8-9), Eldoret (March 15-16) and Kisumu (March 22-23).

In each city, 20 boys’ and 20 girls’ teams will participate in skills development sessions and competitive games.

The top 80 players will then be grouped into four boys’ teams and four girls’ teams that will play each other in a round-robin format. From Left: Michael Finley, NBA Kenya Senior Director and Country Operations Lead, Zizwe Awour-Director Brand And Marketing Safaricom and Victor Odada,Head of M-PESA Payment at the M-PESA Jr.NBA program launch at Sabis International School in Nairobi

Thereafter, the top 16 boys and girls from each city will be selected to attend an elite top 100 camp at Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa in April.

Courtesy of Mpesa, Safaricom’s innovative mobile payment platform, the tournaments will also consist of financial literacy workshops, empowering them to develop healthy financial habits.

Speaking at the same time, Safaricom’s director of brand and marketing, Zizwe Awuor, said the collaboration is a no-brainer considering the telco giant’s longstanding commitment to grassroots development.

“This is part of the traditional support that we have given to grassroot sports. Over the last number of years we have invested USD15m and we do this because the Kenyan youth are so talented. We are very big on ensuring we are developing sports at the grassroots level so that they can be scouted and monetize their talents and play abroad,” Awuor said.

She said the partnership comes at a perfect time when Safaricom are commemorating 25 years of existence while Mpesa celebrate their 18th anniversary.

“Our youth platform called Mpesa Go, which is Mpesa platform for teens and tweens will be going into schools to really educate our kids on financial literacy. There is a number of things we are doing around this so that we are ultimately enabling them to not only win on the court but off it as well,” Awuor said.

She added: “It is a super exciting time for Mpesa…we turn 18 in March and so the small brother of Safaricom has become big and is no longer small anymore. It is a huge amazing brand, which has done and continues to do amazing things.”

The regional tourney is expected to reach more than 10,000 players across the four cities.