Drivers forced to make at least two stops in Monaco

MONACO, France, February 18, 2025 – Formula 1 is to try to spice up the Monaco Grand Prix by forcing drivers to make at least two pit stops.

Criticism has been growing in recent years that the historic race has become pedestrian, because overtaking is close to impossible on the tight street circuit in the Mediterranean principality.

Bosses agreed on Tuesday to “increase the numbers of mandatory pit stops in the race”, according to a statement from governing body the FIA.

The FIA said the plan would be “further discussed” at F1’s sporting advisory committee.

But insiders have told BBC Sport the plan is for drivers to have to do two pit stops and use all three available tyre compounds during the Monaco race.

In the event of a wet race, drivers would still have to do two stops, although tyre choice would be more flexible.

Other changes agreed at the F1 Commission, which comprises the FIA, F1 and the 10 teams, were a confirmation of tougher tests on wing flexibility to be introduced this season.

Those on rear wings will be introduced from the start of the season in Australia next month, and on front wings from the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

A driver cooling system to be used in races classed as dangerously hot has also been finalised.