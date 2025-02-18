Bankers wary of slippery Oilers ahead of Kenya Cup face-off - Capital Sports
Oliver Mang'eni will be KCB's new head coach.

Kenya Cup

Bankers wary of slippery Oilers ahead of Kenya Cup face-off

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC coach Oliver Mang’eni has set his sights on overcoming the threat of Menengai Oilers in this weekend’s Kenya Cup encounter.

Mang’eni is conscious of the potency of the Nakuru-based side and is thus preparing to handle their slippery threat.

“Oilers are well coached and a formidable side. We just need to go back and analyse videos of their previous games, review and know where to hurt them,” the coach said.

Coach Gibson Weru’s side are among three teams that are yet to lose in the 2024/25 Kenya Cup season — sitting third on 40 points.

They made sure of this with a 56-03 thrashing of Impala RFC in last weekend’s fixture at the Refinery in Nakuru.

The other two teams yet to lose include defending champions Kabras Sugar and their opponents on Saturday, KCB — both of who sit ahead of Oilers on the table.

The bankers were their usual imperious self as they swat aside Nondies RFC 53-08 at the Ngong’ Racecourse on Saturday.

Mang’eni was impressed by his boys’ show on the pitch; in particular, praising the competition within the team.

“The mood is perfect as you can see…the players are raising their hands to be selected. For the games that are coming up, we will just take it one game at a time. This weekend we focus on Oilers and after that, we shift our attention to Impala and then Kabras,” he said.

Moreover, the coach praised the team for sticking to the script against Nondies.

“Kudos to the boys…they stuck to the script and played to the final whistle. We knew they would bring it in the first half. During the breather we talked about what wasn’t going well and we fixed it and we had a score,” Mang’eni said.

