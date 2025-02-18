After Chepng’etich, Aregawi confirms participation at Lisbon Half Marathon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2025 – World record holder for the men’s 5k, Berihu Aregawi, is the latest high-profile name to register for this year’s Lisbon Half Marathon on March 9.

The 23-year-old, who will be running his maiden 21km race, is confident of good results because he has been preparing well.

“I’m excited to announce that I will make my debut in the distance on March 9 at the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon. I’ve trained well over the past few months to prepare for this race, and I can’t wait to run fast,” the Ethiopian said.

Aregawi clocked a world record of 12:49 on his way to victory in the men’s 5K at Cursa dels Nassos in Barcelona in 2021.

The Ethiopian also boasts a silver medal in the 10,000m at last year’s Paris Olympic Games as well as two more in the 2023 and 2024 World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst and Belgrade respectively.

He is also the third fastest athlete ever in the men’s 10km (26:33) and the 3000m (7:21.28).

Aregawi’s announcement comes less than a week after world record holder for the women’s marathon, Ruth Chepng’etich, confirmed her participation in the women’s race.

It is set to be her first race since she finished second in the women’s 10km at San Vallecana in Spain on New Year’s Eve after clocking 31:32.