After Chepng'etich, Aregawi confirms participation at Lisbon Half Marathon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Berihu Aregawi. PHOTO/MATTHEW QUINE

Athletics

After Chepng’etich, Aregawi confirms participation at Lisbon Half Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2025 – World record holder for the men’s 5k, Berihu Aregawi, is the latest high-profile name to register for this year’s Lisbon Half Marathon on  March 9.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 23-year-old, who will be running his maiden 21km race, is confident of good results because he has been preparing well.

“I’m excited to announce that I will make my debut in the distance on March 9 at the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon. I’ve trained well over the past few months to prepare for this race, and I can’t wait to run fast,” the Ethiopian said.

Aregawi clocked a world record of 12:49 on his way to victory in the men’s 5K at Cursa dels Nassos in Barcelona in 2021.

The Ethiopian also boasts a silver medal in the 10,000m at last year’s Paris Olympic Games as well as two more in the 2023 and 2024 World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst and Belgrade respectively.

He is also the third fastest athlete ever in the men’s 10km (26:33) and the 3000m (7:21.28).

Aregawi’s announcement comes less than a week after world record holder for the women’s marathon, Ruth Chepng’etich, confirmed her participation in the women’s race.

It is set to be her first race since she finished second in the women’s 10km at San Vallecana in Spain on New Year’s Eve after clocking 31:32.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved