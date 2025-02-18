Abuse of referee who sent off Bellingham 'repulsive' - Capital Sports
Abuse of referee who sent off Bellingham ‘repulsive’

MADRID, Spain, February 18, 2025 – The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has condemned the “repulsive” abuse suffered by referee Jose Munuera Montero since his decision to send off Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England international was shown a straight red card by Montero during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Osasuna for using foul language.

Montero has since received abuse on social media, while his family have also been targeted.

“The professional referees are absolutely repulsed by the attacks and threats that our colleague Jose Luis Munuera Montero is receiving through social networks,” the RFEF said in a statement.

“These attacks add to the hatred and verbal violence through which we have to carry out our professional work every weekend, and that in the base categories becomes, even more regrettably, physical violence in many cases.”

Former Birmingham City midfielder Bellingham said his language was misconstrued by referee Montero.

“He believed that I said [something insulting] to him,” said Bellingham.

“There was no intent to insult him, there was no insult, and for that reason I think you can see there was a misunderstanding.”

Bellingham is now facing a lengthy ban, at a time when Real Madrid have allowed a seven-point lead to slip at the top of the La Liga table.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are winless in their last three league matches and are now level on points with rivals Barcelona but are second because they have an inferior goal difference.

