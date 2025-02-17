‘Worthy of a film’ – Bentaleb scores on return from cardiac arrest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RENNES, France, February 17, 2025 – Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb scored in Lille’s 2-0 win at Rennes on Sunday in his first match since suffering a cardiac arrest last year.

The 30-year-old was told his career might be over after suffering the cardiac arrest in June 2024.

However, Bentaleb was cleared to return by the French Football Federation on Wednesday and scored just four minutes after coming on in the second half at Roazhon Park.

He celebrated by running to the Lille bench, where he was mobbed by his team-mates and coaching staff.

“It’s worthy of a film,” said Lille boss Bruno Genesio. “He deserved it, because I don’t believe in luck, he believed in himself.

“It’s an incredible, wonderful story.

“Nabil’s goal put us on cloud nine, it’s hard to describe. It could be a moment that will mark the end of our season, that will remain engraved in the history of the club, of this season – and in Nabil’s mind, of course.”

Former Arsenal forward Chuba Akpom sealed the win on 86 minutes to lift Lille up to fifth in Ligue 1.

Bentaleb started his senior career at Tottenham in 2013, making 46 Premier League appearances, before joining Schalke in 2017.

The Algeria international had a brief loan spell at Newcastle and two-year stint at Angers, before joining Lille in 2023.