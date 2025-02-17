Villarreal condemn attack on disabled supporters - Capital Sports
Villarreal's Yeremi Pino (2R) celebrates giving his side the lead

Football

Villarreal condemn attack on disabled supporters

Published

VILLARREAL, Spain, February 17, 2025 – Spanish club Villarreal have condemned the attack of two disabled supporters outside the club’s ground following Saturday’s La Liga match against Valencia.

The fans were attacked outside the Estadio de la Ceramica after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

One of the supporters attacked plays for Villarreal’s EDI team which is a team for players with intellectual disabilities. They spent the night under observation to “undergo tests for contusions”.

The other supporter suffered “a complete maxillofacial fracture” [a fracture of a facial bone] and was taken to Castellon General Hospital where they remained as of Monday morning.

In a statement, the club said: “Villarreal CF would like to reiterate the club’s absolute condemnation and utmost repudiation of any act of violence in any form, which has no place in football and society. [The club] wishes to show its support for those affected, with whom it has been in permanent contact and collaboration since the aggression.”.

Valencia also condemned the attacks, saying: “Football does not tolerate violence in any form.

“Stadiums should be a place free of hatred and the club condemns these acts that do not represent the fundamental values ​​of sport or the healthy coexistence and respect between fans that was evident throughout the match.”

In this article:
