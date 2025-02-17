‘Not my portion:’ Why Korir will not specialise in long distance races despite recent successes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 17, 2025 – Kenya’s Naomi Korir says she’ll be sticking to the women’s 800m despite recent success in the long distance races.

Korir says her recent decision to run in long distances, locally, is purely for purposes of building endurance and not to specialize in it.

“What I have been doing for the past few months is simply working on my endurance. That’s why I ran in the cross country as well as in the 2000m and now, 5000m. It is simply to build my endurance but my specialty remains the 800m,” the 2021 World Relay silver medalist said.

The 26-year-old has been a hot streak since October last year, shining in the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series — particularly in Iten, Bomet and Ol Kalou, in the women’s 2km loop.

She continued her red-hot form with victory at the first leg of the AK Track and Field Weekend meeting on Saturday at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Korir clocked 16:17.3 to bag first place in the women’s 5000m, ahead of National Police Service’s Betty Chepkemoi Kibet (16:22.2) and Fridah Bosibori (16:55.2) who came second and third respectively.

Even as she reveled in her win, it is not lost on Korir that there is some distance to go before she secures her ticket at the World Championships in Tokyo.

“This is all but just preparations because I do not have the qualification time yet. That is what I am working for right now and I am hoping that soon…and very soon…I will attain it,” she said.

The Grifone Meeting 800m champion will be hoping to continue her good form at the next leg of the weekend meeting.