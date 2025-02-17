New Leopard at the den: Ingwe sign Ugandan keeper from Homeboyz - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ugandan keeper James Ssetuba poses with his new team's jersey. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

Kenyan Premier League

New Leopard at the den: Ingwe sign Ugandan keeper from Homeboyz

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 17, 2025 – AFC Leopards have signed Ugandan keeper James Ssetuba from Kakamega Homeboyz on a two-year contract.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 28-year-old described the move as a dream, adding that he is eager to man the sticks for the 12-time league champions.

“I am happy to have finally made this move . I feel good and relieved to join such a big and historical team . It is a privilege to be here because it is a dream for any player to get such an opportunity,” Ssetuba said.

He further expressed his excitement at playing in front of the Ingwe faithful, promising to make them proud.

“I love the way they support the team. They travel around with the team and it’s a big motivation for us to do better. My target is to be a champion with the team and be the best goalkeeper in the league,” the Ugandan said.

Ssetuba will be vying for the no. 1 jersey with three other custodians already at the den, including Levis Opiyo Jnr, Humphrey Katasi and Abubakar Musha.

In a statement, the club said Ssetuba has already joined his teammates in training.

“James Ssetuba joins the competitive department of goalkeepers of Opiyo, Katasi and Musha .He will wear shirt number 28 and has already linked up with the rest of his teammates at our training base,” the club said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ssetuba joined Abana Ba Ingo in July 2023 from Tanzanian side Biashara United for whom he had played for two years.  

With the westerners, the Ugandan won the FKF Mozzartbet Cup in 2023, earning them passage to the Caf Confederations Cup where they faced Al Hilal of Libya – losing 4-1 on aggregate in the first round.

Ingwe are presently placed fourth on the log with 33 points, two behind third placed Gor Mahia and eight adrift of leaders Kenya Police.

They play Sofapaka at the Dandora Stadium on Wednesday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved