New Leopard at the den: Ingwe sign Ugandan keeper from Homeboyz

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 17, 2025 – AFC Leopards have signed Ugandan keeper James Ssetuba from Kakamega Homeboyz on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old described the move as a dream, adding that he is eager to man the sticks for the 12-time league champions.

“I am happy to have finally made this move . I feel good and relieved to join such a big and historical team . It is a privilege to be here because it is a dream for any player to get such an opportunity,” Ssetuba said.

He further expressed his excitement at playing in front of the Ingwe faithful, promising to make them proud.

“I love the way they support the team. They travel around with the team and it’s a big motivation for us to do better. My target is to be a champion with the team and be the best goalkeeper in the league,” the Ugandan said.

Ssetuba will be vying for the no. 1 jersey with three other custodians already at the den, including Levis Opiyo Jnr, Humphrey Katasi and Abubakar Musha.

In a statement, the club said Ssetuba has already joined his teammates in training.

“James Ssetuba joins the competitive department of goalkeepers of Opiyo, Katasi and Musha .He will wear shirt number 28 and has already linked up with the rest of his teammates at our training base,” the club said.

Ssetuba joined Abana Ba Ingo in July 2023 from Tanzanian side Biashara United for whom he had played for two years.

With the westerners, the Ugandan won the FKF Mozzartbet Cup in 2023, earning them passage to the Caf Confederations Cup where they faced Al Hilal of Libya – losing 4-1 on aggregate in the first round.

Ingwe are presently placed fourth on the log with 33 points, two behind third placed Gor Mahia and eight adrift of leaders Kenya Police.

They play Sofapaka at the Dandora Stadium on Wednesday.