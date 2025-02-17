Kane sits out Bayern training before Celtic match - Capital Sports
Harry Kane celebrates one of his three goals. PHOTO/Bayern/Twitter

Football

Kane sits out Bayern training before Celtic match

Published

MUNICH, Germany, February 17, 2025 – A facial injury has kept Harry Kane out of training with Bayern Munich before Tuesday’s Champions League play-off second leg against Celtic.

The 31-year-old striker took a knock in Saturday’s goalless draw at Bayer Leverkusen, although he lasted the whole match.

England captain Kane scored at Celtic Park last week as the Bundesliga leaders left Glasgow with a 2-1 victory.

“It’s nothing really serious but we don’t have much time to relax,” explained manager Vincent Kompany. “Tomorrow morning we will see how he feels but I think it’s nothing too bad.”

Kane has 29 goals in 30 appearances for Bayern this season.

Joao Palhinha and Alphonso Davies missed the first leg and neither are expected to return in time for the hosts, who are unbeaten in their past 20 Champions League home matches.

“As always we start with full motivation,” added Kompany. “We are very strong at home, it’s a special place for us and the fans.

“When you play against teams who are used to dominating and scoring lots of goals it’s always dangerous, as Celtic showed on the day. I thought we dealt with it well but the second leg of this tie has still to be played.”

