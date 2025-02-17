Good news as Kenya secure five more slots at Magical Kenya Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 17, 2025 – Kenya will field five additional golfers at this week’s Magical Kenya Open following an 18- hole qualifying event held at Windsor Golf & Country Club on Monday afternoon.

Mutahi Kibugu, Alfred Nandwa, Eric Ooko, Daniel Nduva, and Simon Njogu will join 13 other Kenyans — nine pros and four amateurs — who had already secured their slot at the 56th edition of the DP World Tour event.

Kibugu emerged as the top qualifier, finishing the round with an impressive score of -2, followed closely by Nandwa and Ooko who tied for second place with scores of -1.

The battle for the final two places was a three-way featuring Nduva, Njogu and Mike Kisia, who all finished at +2. Daniel Nduva in action at the 18-hole qualifier for the Magical Kenya Open. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Eventually, it was Nduva and Njogu who had the last laugh after playing par during a sudden death playoff between holes 1 and 18.

Kisia, on the other hand, recorded a bogey. Simon Njogu in action at the 18-hole qualifiers for the Magical Kenya Open. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The five qualifiers will now commence practice sessions at Muthaiga Golf Club in preparation for the competition proper.

Others who will be flying the national flag at the competition include Njoroge Kibugu, Greg Snow, David Wakhu, Samuel Njoroge, Dismas Indiza, Mohit Mediratta, Riz Charania, Edwin Mudanyi, Michael Karanga, John Lejirma, William Odek, Shashwat Harish, and Adel Balala.