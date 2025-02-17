FA investigating Hannibal's claim of racial abuse - Capital Sports
Hannibal Mejbri (R) in action for Tunisia. PHOTO/HANNIBAL MEJBRI X

English Premiership

FA investigating Hannibal’s claim of racial abuse

Published

LONDON, England, February 17, 2025 – The Football Association is investigating a report of an alleged racist remark made towards Hannibal Mejbri during Saturday’s game between Preston North End and Burnley.

Burnley midfielder Hannibal has accused Preston forward Milutin Osmajic of racially abusing him during the 0-0 draw at Deepdale.

Preston have said Osmajic has “strongly refuted” the claim.

Hannibal reported the allegation immediately to referee Andrew Kitchen and the FA is expecting to receive the official’s report on Monday, which will include details of the incident.

Following the game, former Manchester United player Hannibal said in an Instagram post: “I will not be silent about what happened. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it.

“That is the only way we change as a sport and a society. I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch.”

Burnley have said they were “aware of an alleged comment” and would offer their full support to the 22-year-old.

In a statement on Saturday, Preston said: “Milutin Osmajic has strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.”

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Burnley boss Scott Parker said: “He’s hurt. I think everyone could see that at the time. Hannibal’s an emotional player and he was visibly very stressed by what was said.

“I don’t want to get into the real details of what was said, I’m sure it’ll come out in due course. Hannibal’s reported it and is bitterly gutted, so we’ll see what happens in the coming days.”

The two sides will meet at Deepdale again in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, 1 March.

In October, Osmajic was banned for eight games by the FA for biting Blackburn’s Owen Beck. He admitted the charge of violent conduct and was fined £15,000.

