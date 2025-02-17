Espanyol, Bilbao match briefly stopped after Sannadi racially abused - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletic Bilbao Maroan Sannadi. PHOTO/ATHLETIC BILBAO X

Football

Espanyol, Bilbao match briefly stopped after Sannadi racially abused

Published

MADRID, Spain, February 17, 2025 – Sunday’s La Liga match between Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao was briefly stopped after allegations that a visiting player was racially abused by fans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bilbao forward Inaki Williams told the referee that team-mate Maroan Sannadi was being abused by some Espanyol supporters during the first half.

The referee responded by activating La Liga’s anti-racism protocol, which saw the match suspended and a message played on the stadium public address system warning fans it would be abandoned if the abuse did not stop.

A message condemning racism was also shown on the big screen at Epsanyol’s Cornella-El Prat stadium.

The game did eventually continue, with both sides netting in the second half in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking after the game, Williams said: “People should come to football to support [their team]. I think that Espanyol and the Espanyol players need their fans and should not let few people tarnish what is true football.”

Both clubs condemned the abuse on social media, with Bilbao posting: “United against racism, zero tolerance for any discriminatory attitude.”

Asked about the incident, Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde said: “It’s a situation that unfortunately happens in more places. We don’t like it to happen at any stadium. It’s a question of general manners and it’s something that we have to work on.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga have taken steps to try to tackle an increase in racist abuse by introducing measures including partial stadium closures.

Three Valencia fans were sentenced to eight months in prison in June 2024 for abusing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who has frequently been subjected to racist abuse in Spain, at a match in May 2023.

In October, four people were arrested for allegedly conducting an online campaign of hate and racism against Vinicius.

Later that month, teenage forward Lamine Yamal was among the Barcelona players targeted by racist abuse during an El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

In November, a minor who racially abused Vinicius was fined and given a one-year stadium ban.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved