Espanyol, Bilbao match briefly stopped after Sannadi racially abused

MADRID, Spain, February 17, 2025 – Sunday’s La Liga match between Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao was briefly stopped after allegations that a visiting player was racially abused by fans.

Bilbao forward Inaki Williams told the referee that team-mate Maroan Sannadi was being abused by some Espanyol supporters during the first half.

The referee responded by activating La Liga’s anti-racism protocol, which saw the match suspended and a message played on the stadium public address system warning fans it would be abandoned if the abuse did not stop.

A message condemning racism was also shown on the big screen at Epsanyol’s Cornella-El Prat stadium.

The game did eventually continue, with both sides netting in the second half in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking after the game, Williams said: “People should come to football to support [their team]. I think that Espanyol and the Espanyol players need their fans and should not let few people tarnish what is true football.”

Both clubs condemned the abuse on social media, with Bilbao posting: “United against racism, zero tolerance for any discriminatory attitude.”

Asked about the incident, Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde said: “It’s a situation that unfortunately happens in more places. We don’t like it to happen at any stadium. It’s a question of general manners and it’s something that we have to work on.”

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga have taken steps to try to tackle an increase in racist abuse by introducing measures including partial stadium closures.

Three Valencia fans were sentenced to eight months in prison in June 2024 for abusing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who has frequently been subjected to racist abuse in Spain, at a match in May 2023.

In October, four people were arrested for allegedly conducting an online campaign of hate and racism against Vinicius.

Later that month, teenage forward Lamine Yamal was among the Barcelona players targeted by racist abuse during an El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

In November, a minor who racially abused Vinicius was fined and given a one-year stadium ban.