Big names penciled in for Safari Rally as CFAO inject Ksh 33 million towards global event

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 17, 2025 – Two-time world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera and his Welsh counterpart Elfyn Evans are among big names that will be competing at this year’s Safari Rally.

Making the announcement, WRC Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru said the two will be part of a star-studded Toyota Gazoo Racing team.

“They (Toyota Gazoo) are leading the WRC standings so they are coming to Kenya rather hot…we already have entries from Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans, Takamoto (Katsuta) from Japan and Sammy also from Finland. There are four cars from the Toyota Gazoo Racing team who are going to be in Kenya for the Safari Rally,” Gacheru said.

The CEO said the entries are a confirmation of the central place that the Safari Rally holds in the WRC calendar of activities.

“Again, Safari Rally…attracting the top drivers in the world. It is the best rally in the world. Best of luck to Toyota at the Safari Rally on that date,” he said. From right Safari Rally CEO Peter Gacheru, CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel, CS Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Hon. Salim Mvurya and PS, State Department for Sports Peter Tum during the official unveil of the CFAO Mobility WRC Safari Rally sponsorship launch at the CFAO showroom.

The five-time manufacturer’s and drivers’ champion currently have the WRC standings in a vice grip courtesy of its drivers holding the top three positions.

Evans, having won the past weekend’s Rally of Sweden, leads the standings with 61 points, 28 more than second place Sebastien Ogier of France.

Finland’s Rovanpera is lurking in third with 31 points, two more than Belgium’s Thierry Neuville of Hyundai.

Rovanpera will be hoping for a repeat of last year’s edition when a perfect drive on the last day earned him his second ever Safari Rally title.

Gacheru was speaking on Monday during the unveiling of Ksh 33million sponsorship by Toyota by CFAO towards this year’s edition of the competition.

The sponsorship includes the provision of one Toyota GR Hilux Pick-up that will be used as a double zero “00” route opener, as well as a Hilux Mild Hybrid Pick-up that will be used as the zero “0” car, on selected stages.

The firm will also provide professional driver training for 10 of the Safari Rally safety caravan drivers, to enhance their road safety and defensive driving capabilities during the rally.

Speaking during the ceremony, CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel expressed their pride and humility at being part of an esteemed event, such as the Safari Rally.

“We are incredibly proud to mark five years of continuous support for the WRC Safari Rally, a landmark event that showcases Kenya’s motorsport excellence to the world,” Reel said. From right Safari Rally CEO Peter Gacheru, CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel, CS Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Hon. Salim Mvurya and PS, State Department for Sports Peter Tum pose for a photo during the official unveil of the CFAO Mobility WRC Safari Rally sponsorship launch at the CFAO showroom, Nairobi.

Considering that this year’s edition coincides with 100 years of Toyota Gazoo Racing, the MD said they are inspire to continue pushing the limits and growing motorsports in the country.

“As we celebrate 100 years of Toyota Gazoo Racing in rallying, our investment reflects Toyota’s unwavering commitment to pushing the limits for better, delivering high-performance vehicles, and supporting the growth of rallying in Kenya,” he said.

This year’s edition is set for March 20-23 in Nairobi and Naivasha with exciting changes for competitors as well as the fans.

Unlike previous editions, the ceremonial flagoff will be staged along City Hall to provide spectators with a panoramic view of the proceedings.

Furthermore, this year’s shakedown is slated for Sleeping Warrior, from the traditional Loldia stage while two new stages have been created — Camp Moran and Morendat Farm in Naivasha.