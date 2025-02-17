Bandari net lethal striker Makwatta, modern centreback Ng'ang'a - Capital Sports
New Bandari signing John Mark Makwatta. PHOTO/BANDARI FOOTBALL CLUB

Kenyan Premier League

Bandari net lethal striker Makwatta, modern centreback Ng’ang’a

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 17, 2025 – Former Ulinzi Stars and AFC Leopards marksman John Mark Makwatta has joined Bandari FC for an undisclosed fee.

Makwatta’s last workstation was at Coastal Union who he joined in June last year, having starred for Kariobangi Sharks with 17 goals in 19 matches.

Makwatta has established himself as one of the country’s most lethal marksmen, having cut his teeth at Ulinzi Stars for who he scored 15 times to clinch the golden boot in 2016.

The journeyman has also played for Nairobi City Stars, Zambia’s Zesco United and Buildcon, Botswana’s Gaborone United as well as Al Nasr of Kuwait.

His arrival will be a big boost for the dockers who have only scored 20 times, while conceding one less in the 21 games they have played thus far.

The return of Ng’ang’a

Also signing on the dotted line for the dockers is former Wazito FC and Gor Mahia ball-playing centreback Dennis Ng’ang’a.

The left-footed defender joined Zambia’s Zanaco in July 2023 on a free transfer, having inspired K’Ogalo to a 20th league title.

New Bandari defender Dennis Ng’ang’a poses in his new kit. PHOTO/BANDARI FOOTBALL CLUB

The Dagoretti-born player has also plied his trade at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Nairobi City Stars among others.

Other new arrivals at Mbaraki Sports Club include midfielder Clifford Ouma and Ali Halafu.

Bandari, currently placed sixth on the log with 32 points, visit KCB on Wednesday.

In this article:
