What local golfers need to shine at Magical Kenya Open - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Van Driel Darius posing with the Magical Kenya Open Trophy. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Golf

What local golfers need to shine at Magical Kenya Open

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 16, 2025 – Kenyan golfers have appealed to organisers of the Magical Kenya Open to connect them to sponsorship opportunities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to a survey by the Kenya Vision 2030 Secretariat, such support would be a game-changer as far as their performance in the DP World Tour event is concerned.

“Organizers should help us connect with potential sponsors. Networking events with sponsors would be a game-changer,” one of those interviewed for the study said.

Additionally, the golfers have requested for non-monetary support, such as high-end golf gear and recognition packages.

They believe this would enhance their preparations and, subsequently, capacity to compete with their elite rivals in the competition.

“Performance-based rewards would motivate us to compete at our best. Access to professional-grade equipment would enhance preparation,” one of the golfers said.

Of equal concern to the players is the need for technological support in their preparations to enable them train specifically and improve on their weak areas.

This support includes data-driven performance analysis, professional/elite coaching, virtual simulators and high-end golf equipment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Access to state-of-the-art practice facilities would level the playing field. We need better access to recovery equipment, especially after long practice sessions,” they said.

Mental health is another area of concern to the golfers who believe that a wellness programme would sharpen their minds and confidence heading to the greens.

“We need organized logistics: accommodation, transport, and on-course support are vital. A dedicated wellness program would enhance player performance,” one of those surveyed.

The survey was conducted with the Kenyan golfers who competed at last year’s edition of the DP World Tour event, including nine pros and four amateurs.

None of them made the cut, with Ugandan Ronald Rugumayo becoming the only East African to do so.

This year’s edition of the competition is set for February 20-23 at Muthaiga Golf Club with 13 Kenyans once again in contention.

They include Njoroge Kibugu, Greg Snow, David Wakhu, Samuel Njoroge, Dismas Indiza, Mohit Mediratta, Riz Charania, Edwin Mudanyi, Michael Karanga, John Lejirma, William Odek, Shashwat Harish, and Adel Balala.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved