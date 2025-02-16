What local golfers need to shine at Magical Kenya Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 16, 2025 – Kenyan golfers have appealed to organisers of the Magical Kenya Open to connect them to sponsorship opportunities.

According to a survey by the Kenya Vision 2030 Secretariat, such support would be a game-changer as far as their performance in the DP World Tour event is concerned.

“Organizers should help us connect with potential sponsors. Networking events with sponsors would be a game-changer,” one of those interviewed for the study said.

Additionally, the golfers have requested for non-monetary support, such as high-end golf gear and recognition packages.

They believe this would enhance their preparations and, subsequently, capacity to compete with their elite rivals in the competition.

“Performance-based rewards would motivate us to compete at our best. Access to professional-grade equipment would enhance preparation,” one of the golfers said.

Of equal concern to the players is the need for technological support in their preparations to enable them train specifically and improve on their weak areas.

This support includes data-driven performance analysis, professional/elite coaching, virtual simulators and high-end golf equipment.

“Access to state-of-the-art practice facilities would level the playing field. We need better access to recovery equipment, especially after long practice sessions,” they said.

Mental health is another area of concern to the golfers who believe that a wellness programme would sharpen their minds and confidence heading to the greens.

“We need organized logistics: accommodation, transport, and on-course support are vital. A dedicated wellness program would enhance player performance,” one of those surveyed.

The survey was conducted with the Kenyan golfers who competed at last year’s edition of the DP World Tour event, including nine pros and four amateurs.

None of them made the cut, with Ugandan Ronald Rugumayo becoming the only East African to do so.

This year’s edition of the competition is set for February 20-23 at Muthaiga Golf Club with 13 Kenyans once again in contention.

They include Njoroge Kibugu, Greg Snow, David Wakhu, Samuel Njoroge, Dismas Indiza, Mohit Mediratta, Riz Charania, Edwin Mudanyi, Michael Karanga, John Lejirma, William Odek, Shashwat Harish, and Adel Balala.