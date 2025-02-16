Tottenham fan group protests against Levy and owners - Capital Sports
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's £7 million salary last season has been criticised after non-playing staff were handed a 20 percent wage cut

English Premiership

Tottenham fan group protests against Levy and owners

Published

LONDON, England, February 16, 2025 – More than 1,000 Tottenham supporters attended a protest against the club’s ownership and chairman Daniel Levy before Sunday’s match against Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There were chants of “Levy out” and “Enic out” as fans brought flags and banners to the protest, which included a march to the stadium, and was organised by a smaller Spurs fan group called Change for Tottenham.

There is due to be a sit-down protest after the match, when supporters will stay behind in the ground.

Banners – which have also been seen in home and away sections of recent Spurs games – read “Time for change” and “24 years, 16 managers, one trophy”.

One of the organisers, Jay Coughlin, told BBC Sport: “I think all of the fans are done with how the club is being run. We want to be winning on the field. There are positives off the field, but we deserve better on it.

“These managers have not been backed sufficiently and there is a track record with this ownership.

“For us, there is no change with Daniel Levy. For us, change means a change in the boardroom. They have more than quadrupled their investment, so it is time to move on and cash in.”

One of Change for Tottenham’s founders, Lynden Wade, added: “We ultimately want Levy out but we know with the shares he has in Tottenham that it may not be realistic. But there are other things that could change to make a positive impact for the fans.”

Spurs were 15th in the Premier League table before the United match, having won just one of their past eight matches.

They have won one trophy – the League Cup in 2008 – since Levy and Enic took over the club from Sir Alan Sugar almost 25 years ago.

However, Tottenham are the most profitable Premier League club over that same period and Levy has delivered a £1.2bn stadium and a state-of-the-art training ground.

This week, BBC Sport reported that sources inside the club said Levy was “hurt” by the protests as well as the club’s domestic form this season.

