Shabana boss Okidi worried over blunt attack after Mathare draw

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 16, 2025 – Shabana FC head coach Peter Okidi admits concerns over the team’s recent bluntness in front of goal.

Okidi says it is an area they need to work on if they are to ascend the FKF Premier League table.

“Today’s game (against Mathare) was one in which we were expected to put to bed early enough. We had like three consecutive chances at the start that we couldn’t convert…credit to their keeper who was influential in keeping them in the game. However, for us, our failure to score in the last three matches is starting to become a concern. It is important that whoever gets chances in front of goal should convert them,” the gaffer said.

Dennis Okoth had a glorious chance to put Tore Bobe in the lead but for Mathare keeper Michael Wanyika’s quick reaction off his line to parry the resultant shot away.

Buoyed by a capacity crowd at the Gusii Stadium, the Glamour Boys surged forward in search of a winner.

Elvis Osok was guilty of a glaring miss after Brian Michira’s corner found him free in the box, the centreback heading wide in the 48th minute.

Darius Msagha continued Shabana’s exhibition of impotency, hurrying his shot after Michira’s cross from the left had found him free, outside the Mathare 18 in the 60th minute.

The winger could have made amends a few minutes later but for Wanyika’s heroics.

The custodian was hawk-eyed to tip a rocket-propelled shot from Msagha’s freekick over the bar.

And so it ended goalless, Shabana failing to win for the third successive time.

On the other hand, Mathare are yet to win this year since their last triumph on December 21 last year — ironically against Sunday’s opponents.

Tactical tweaks

One of the standouts of Sunday’s encounter was the positioning of new signing Keith Imbali who played predominantly as a central defensive midfielder.

Okidi says the tactical tweak is to make the most of Imbali’s abilities.

“Yes, of course, he is usually a creative midfielder but our motivation to use him as a defensive midfielder is to make the best use of his abilities. We have given him a free role to push forward when need be and sit back in that position when required. The kind of passes we require to spread around the pitch, onto the wings, he is the most suited,” the coach said.

The former Nakuru All Stars boss is now looking forward to next weekend’s duel with title chasers Tusker FC.

“We will go back to the drawing board and strategise for that match because definitely it won’t be easy. As I have said, we really need to improve on our attack and conversion of chances…and that’s one of the things we will be working on,” he said.

Following today’s game, Tore Bobe now lie eighth with 29 points from 21 games.